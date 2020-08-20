Ironton man arrested for rape

SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that his office recently received information that several juveniles could be victims of repeated sexual assaults.

Scioto County Marty V. Donini stated that a detective was assigned to investigate this complaint. During this ongoing investigation, the detective was able to identify several victims that were ages 9 through 16 at the time of these assaults. The suspect knew all of the victims through past or present family or household members. The alleged criminal activity took place over the last 10-12 years.

Detectives and deputies have been actively looking for the alleged suspect who has been staying in his vehicle and at various other locations. On August 19, 2020, detectives were able to obtain information that the suspect was at a residence located on Clinton Furnace Road in Pedro, Ohio. Deputies responded and were able to detain the suspect without incident.

Arrested was Ryan N Thomas age 40 of 2102 South 5th Street Ironton Ohio, Thomas has been charged with two counts of rape a felony of the 1st degree. Thomas is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $150,00.00 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty v. Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation involving more victims that will result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091. All calls will remain confidential.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_117959662_3237072423049178_7027003394544440330_n.jpg