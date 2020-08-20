Pedro man arrested for rape

SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that his office received information on August 14, 2020, that a 13-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.

Scioto County Marty V. Donini stated that a detective responded to speak to the victim and it was reported that the victim had been sexually assaulted several times in the past with the last assault being during the weekend of July 4, 2020.

The detective has been interviewing witnesses and getting statements throughout this ongoing investigation. As a result of this investigation, the suspect was located and interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office on August 20, 2020, that resulted in his arrest.

Arrested was Robert Sly age 19 of Pedro, Sly has been charged with one count of rape a felony of the 1st degree and is currently being held on a $100.000.00 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty v. Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation involving at least one more victim that could result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091. All calls will remain confidential.

Robert Sly https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_118227845_3237077529715334_3457232780879850445_n.jpg Robert Sly