Portsmouth named 2020 All-American city

PORTSMOUTH- After a collaborative effort of city officials and local businesses, Portsmouth was named an All-American City by the National Civic League. Joining a list of 10 cities nationwide, it was the second time the city received the award, first being honored in 1980.

In a presentation crafted by Fifth Ward Councilman Edwin Martell, a story was told of Portsmouth’s manufacturing past, the downfalls of the opioid pandemic, and what groups are doing now to build a stronger and safer community for residents.

Highlighting its response to opioid overdoses, particular attention was given to its educational campaigns, legal efforts, and services available to those dealing with addiction. Since 2010, 13 state-certified addiction treatment centers were built and more access to naloxone to reverse overdoses was given. The presentation also focused on the attempts to revitalize the city through festivals like Winterfest and Glocktoberfest, public art spaces like the floodwall murals, and construction of outdoor recreation areas such as the Portsmouth Skatepark project and paths for biking and walking.

Attempting to show more transformation, the group mentioned how historical spaces such as the McKinley Pool, Spartan Municipal Stadium, and Greenlawn Cemetery have received funding to be restored to its original grandeur.

Even the city’s three world records were brought up. throughout the past two years, Portsmouth set records for featured the most people potting plants simultaneously, Christmas caroling, and wrapping presents together.

“Overall, the award is a recognition of organizations and individuals in Portsmouth that make our city better,” said First Ward Councilman Sean Dunne in a Facebook post. “The award is well deserved, and the competition was a great experience to be involved with.”

The video from the presentation can be found on YouTube.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

