Portsmouth 8 to reopen August 21

PORTSMOUTH — Get your popcorn ready.

After more than five months of remaining closed through the coronavirus pandemic, Portsmouth 8 Cinema has announced its’ official reopening date of Friday, August 21.

Moviegoers will have their choice of six movies in a variety of time slots during the cinema’s first week of reopening: Inception, Sonic The Hedgehog, Unhinged, Words On Bathroom Walls, The Rental, and Halloween.

“Everybody’s obviously excited to reopen,” said Brandy Malone, manager of Portsmouth 8 Cinema. “Our reopening kept getting delayed because the Hollywood studios kept removing all new releases from the charts, so we had no content to play.”

Patrons will be asked to wear a mask upon entry of Portsmouth 8 Cinema, as well as any time they’re standing and moving around the theater, in accordance with the city of Portsmouth’s mask ordinance. Guests may take off their mask once seated in the theatre to enjoy their snacks.

There will be signs on the floor of the cinema to direct customers where to stand to ensure safe social-distancing is practiced by all who attend. Where there is not room inside the cinema’s lobby, guests will be asked to wait outside for a short time while other guests filter out.

Each theatre in the Portsmouth 8 Cinema will be limited to 25% capacity for all showtimes. For the cinema’s 200-seat theatres, this means just 50 tickets will be issued and for the 100-seat theatres, just 25 tickets will be issued.

“A lot of people are turning to online sales to ensure they have a ticket when they get here, especially since our smaller theatres are only seating 25 right now,” Malone saidsaid.

Guests who come in a small group may sit together, but Portsmouth 8 will be managing the seating to ensure there are at least two seats between each group of people. Certain rows in each theatre will also be blocked off from seating.

Portsmouth 8 Cinema will feature their usual snack bar with pop and popcorn, with the exception of nachos and hot dogs for a few weeks while they await their next order of supplies.

Portsmouth 8 Cinema additionally announced their popcorn bag that typically sells for $10 will be available at a reduced price of $7 through the end of September.

“It’ll be great,” Malone said of reopening. “I can’t wait to see our regular faces. I’ve already had some message me on facebook; everybody’s excited.”

For a complete list of prices and showtimes for Portsmouth 8 Cinema, visit https://www.republictheatres.com/location/9673/Portsmouth-Cinemas

Portsmouth 8 Cinema announced their reopening date of Friday, August 21 after an over five month shutdown of normal operations. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_IMG_9673.jpg Portsmouth 8 Cinema announced their reopening date of Friday, August 21 after an over five month shutdown of normal operations. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved