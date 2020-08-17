Beef and Cattle 4-H’ers look forward to 2021 fair

LUCASVILLE — Not in the moooood, Holy Cow, let’s not forget the 4-H cow shows.

Although the Scioto County Junior Fair ended on Saturday, there are still two shows that needed to be recognized, and they are the Beef and Dairy Shows. There were many entries in both and we asked some of the winners and contestants questions about what they won, their years with animals at the fair and especially what they feel about next year’s 2021 fair.

Andrew Brown won Reserve Champion Jr. Heifer, Intermediate Showmanship and the Overall Beef Exhibitor. He is a freshman at Wheelersburg and he had this to say: “It is a real honor to have success in the show ring and to have recognition for all the work I have put into my animals. I started showing beef at the fair when I was nine years old and I have been showing ever since. I have been blessed to have success in years past and fortunately, we have been able to have more success in recent years. I have been able to have my main success in Showmanship and by bringing calves from our farm. The last two years, my steer has won its class and has been in the championship drive. I have also won intermediate showmanship in the last two years. This year, I was able to have Reserve Champion Jr. heifer with a calf I raised myself. This year was a little different because I was able to take some of my animals. This year was also different because we were only able to have a one-day cattle show, and I could not spend the week with all of my fair friends due to Covid-19. I am looking forward to next year. Even though I was able to have some success, the fair is not just about the shows. The fair is about people and experiences. I missed those things this year.”

Lexie Claxon won Grand Champion Jr. Heifer is a sixthgrader from Minford and she had this to say, “The heifer is the only animal I showed this year. I normally also show a market hog, but due to COVID, I was unable to complete a market project. I was very pleased and so excited to win Grand Champion Jr. Heifer! This is my third year in showing beef at the fair. I have shown heifers and feeder calves in the past. I have received second and third place in the previous years, but this my first time to win overall. This year was different from any other year because I didn’t know if there would be fair, but I still decided to work my animal during the summer. When I found out I was going to be able to show, I was very happy. Even though this year felt different with not having a real fair, I still had fun and enjoyed getting to show my heifer.

I am looking forward to going back to ‘normal’ and hopefully having a ‘real’ fair next year. I love 4-H and the memories that are made in the barn during the fair.”

The Risner family has been raising dairy cows for generations and two of that family did well at this year’s fair. Matthew Risner, who is a senior at Minford who won Senior showmanship first place, Grand Champion Cow, Grand Champion Holstein heifer and Grand Champion overall. Risner talked about this year’s fair, “I was very pleased with my awards. I have been showing at the fair for nine years. This is my second year showing this heifer and she has won both years. In the past, I have won champion cow, champion heifer, first place in showmanship, and was first placed in a skillathon and outstanding dairy exhibitor. Most years, we get to the fair on Sunday evening and do not leave until Saturday night. Another different thing was not letting all of the children come along and let them pet the animals. Next year I hope that everything will be back to normal.”

The other member of the Risner family is Maggie Risner, who won Reserve Champion cow and Reserve Champion overall and Intermediate Showmanship first place. Maggie Risner is an eighth grader at Minford and she had a few things to say, “I was very pleased with all my awards. I have been showing dairy cows and swine since I was only 9 years old, so this was my fifth year. In the past years, I have been blessed with animals that have done very well. I have participated and done very well in both my class and showmanship! This year my cow and my heifer won reserve champion and I won skillathon and showmanship. This year’s fair may have been slightly different, but the hard work and effort were the same as always. It takes a lot to prepare an animal for the fair, so I was very happy I got to show. I am looking forward to next year’s fair and I do hope that it is a normal fair.”

Autumn Risner, the Risner’s mother, added that both of the children said they are very appreciative of the fair board and the 4-H extension staff for all their hard work and allowing us to show. Just like many others who talked about the fair, her children knew that someone went out of their way to make sure these shows happened.

Nothing like this year’s Scioto County Fair has been seen like this before and yet the fair did go on, or sort of. As seen by this year’s 4H groups and their representation, they are a hard-working, determined bunch. Next year’s 2021 Scioto County Fair is bound to be one of the best because all the children who missed out on so much will be so thankful to be able to have a ‘real fair’ and they will be planning and preparing on how they can make it the best fair ever.

