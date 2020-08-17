American Pickers to Ohio

OHIO VALLEY — The History Channel show “American Pickers” is planing for a return trip to the Buckeye State this October.

The show had previously been in the Ohio Valley Publishing area in March of 2014, visiting Point Pleasant, W.Va.

According to a press release representing the show, “Mike (Wolfe) and Frank (Fritz) are looking for large, rare collections and things they’ve never seen before. To be considered, please contact americanpickers@cineflix.com, leave a voicemail at 1-855-Old-Dust, or on Facebook at @GotAPick. Please include your name, town and state, your phone number, where your collection is located and a description of your items.”

The show only picks private collections, and will not select from stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.

American Pickers has been on the air since 2010, and is currently in its 21st season. It stars Wolfe, Fritz and Danielle Colby.

The show is taking measures to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We at American Pickers are taking this pandemic very seriously and will be adjusting our schedule accordingly for the safety of those who appear on our show and our crew, ” a company press release said. “We won’t pick unless everybody is safe, so if we cannot make those dates, nobody’s time is wasted as we will re-schedule to a date when conditions allow filming. However, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in your area to discuss their years of picking.”

Information provided by Cineflix Media.

Popular show looking for rare finds

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

