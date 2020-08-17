NBPD investigating single-vehicle crash

NEW BOSTON — On Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, New Boston Police Department 911 Dispatch received a call of a one-car crash at the intersection on U.S.52 East Rhodes Avenue and West Avenue.

NBPD Officers and NBFD Fire Rescue responded to the scene. Officer found that a 2008 Chevrolet Impala had lost control within the 360 block of Rhodes and crashed into a utility pole located on the corner. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life by the New Boston Fire Dept. Rescue.

The driver was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center with serious injuries and from there the driver was life-flighted to the trauma center at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, WV and is listed in critical condition. There was no other person in the vehicle and no one else was injured at the crash scene.

The driver has been identified as Lyric Faith Ash age 22 of Lucasville.

At this time, the crash is still under investigation and it is believed that high speed is a major factor as a cause of the crash and toxicology report will be pending.

A one-car crash at the intersection on U.S.52 East Rhodes Avenue and West Avenue. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Crash-89-8-16-20.jpg A one-car crash at the intersection on U.S.52 East Rhodes Avenue and West Avenue.