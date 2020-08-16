The struggle is real

LUCASVILLE — Saying goodbye is usually difficult if someone leaves for a long time, but saying goodbye to a best friend forever is heart-wrenching.

This year’s Scioto County Junior Fair has been said over and over was quite different from any fairs before. This year the children who had market animals found they had a yo-yo day of excitement to complete sadness.

Market 4-H animal owners are aware that they have to give their animals up at the end of the fair, but the contestants would prepare their animals for the day’s show, present them at the show but at the end of that day this year, they had to leave them behind.

Past years at the Scioto County Fair and most other fairs, the children do the show and everything that happens on show day, but then they put their animals back in their cages for all to see the rest of the week and it gives them time to prepare for their animal leaving at the end of the week. This year was difficult for so many of these children as they did not get this added time. Every year, it is difficult for many children to say goodbye no matter when it happens, but that immediate ending was so much harder.

Keeping in mind that these children spend part of spring and all of summer with these animals every day. They groom them, feed them and work with them constantly and then having to leave them so abruptly would be difficult for many adults. Your heart must feel for these children.

Elijah LeBrun with his goat brings it all in perspective, if you spend time in 4-H and the animals, you have seen this many times, but it still can break your heart. Of course, it is harder on the younger ones like Elijah and Maddie Lawless, who is dreading leaving their goats.

This year’s Scioto County Junior Fair was the best that the fair board and others involved could do for the 4-H children with animals. All week long, children were grateful to these people for allowing them to have their adjusted shows and showing off those animals they had worked so hard to present for others to see. These children spent most of the summer not knowing whether they would get this opportunity, so they were so thankful to all who made this fair happen, no matter what it looked like.

This unusual week of animals and children is not over, but most are glad they had something rather than nothing. There was a lot of laughter, we may not have seen it in their faces, as they were covered with masks, but you could hear it when you talked to them or watched them take care of their animals. Others are also grateful that the Fair Board made live video available for grandparents and others to see. It may not have been easy to hear or see, but it was a way for them to tell the children they saw them, enjoyed watching them, and telling them how proud they were.

Preparing for the future life of the Scioto County Fair 2021 will begin sooner than you think. The live auction for the market animals is ongoing until Aug. 31, if you want to help out your favorite 4Her once you get the link on go to catalog to see all the children and their animals up for bid. Link— https://event.auctria.com/ee640286-d5f6-476c-bffd-6baad4a2ccd4/17e79e00ef7811e9a6d4d9143a192aa8

