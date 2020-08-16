Dayton man arrested on drug charges

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force assisted by officers with the Portsmouth Police Department arrested 30-year-old Marquies D. Moore of Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at approximately 1:48 p.m. in the 800 block of Gay Street Portsmouth, Ohio on a warrant for his arrest on an indictment pertaining to twenty-six criminal charges ranging from Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the first degree, to Possession of Criminal Tools, a felony of the fifth degree.

The indictment against Moore was issued after a case was presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury by a task force detective and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office.

Moore is being held in the Scioto County Jail without bail and waiting to be arraigned in Scioto County Common Pleas Court.

Sheriff Donini and Chief Brewer request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

