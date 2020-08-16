West Portsmouth man arrested for rape

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that his 911 center received a call Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 7:23 p.m. from a residence stating that their juvenile daughter had reported being sexually assaulted.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that deputies responded to this location where a report was taken that resulted in a detective being requested, the victim was taken to Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe where she was treated and released.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that the victim and witnesses were brought into the office on Thursday morning Aug. 13, 2020, due to them being at the hospital for several hours the night before which resulted in detectives responding to the suspect’s house where he was brought in for questioning that resulted in his arrest.

Arrested was Johnnie Harlow age 63 of Marne Avenue West Portsmouth, Harlow has been charged with two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 a felony of the first degree and two counts of gross sexual imposition a felony of the third degree. Harlow is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $250,000.00 bond.

Sheriff Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091

Johnnie Harlow https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_harlow.jpeg Johnnie Harlow