Public comment period open forHammerstein Road widening

CHILLICOTHE— As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a widening project on Hammerstein Road in Scioto County.

SCI-CR 253-0.00 (PID: 104687) – It is proposed to widen approximately 0.95 mile of CR 253 (Hammerstein Rd.) in Scioto County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Porter Township. The project includes a slight roadway relocation to provide better alignment and a new structure over Oven Lick.

The existing structure is a single-span concrete slab on concrete abutments and was built in 1941. The existing structure will be removed after the new roadway and structure are completed.

Oven Lick is an intermittent stream that is in the Little Scioto River drainage basin. Within the project area Oven Lick has drainage area of 0.64 mi².

The project area will require approximately 2.10 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along forested hillside, residential lawns and stream channel.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

Currently, CR 253 will be open during construction.

The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% Local. The environmental commitment date is Oct. 9, 2020. The project is currently expected to be awarded July 1, 2021.

Written comments should be submitted by August 29, 2020, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov

