Portsmouth OSHP investigating two-vehicle injury crash

WAVERLY— The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on US 23 at mile post 11, at the exit from the Walmart in Pike County, Ohio. The crash occurred Aug. 13, 2020, at 4:35 p.m.

A 2011 Ford Focus, driven by Misty Chesebro, 45, of Waverly, Ohio, was crossing US 23 traveling eastbound and was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by James Clarke, 72, of Wheelersburg, Ohio. Witnesses stated that Mr. Clarke was southbound on US 23 and failed to stop at the red light.

Both drivers were transported from the scene to the Adena Medical Center in Waverly. Due to the severity of her injuries, Mrs. Chesebro was then flown by Med-Flight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Waverly Police Department, Waverly and Pike County Fire/EMS personnel and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

