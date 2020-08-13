LUCASVILLE — “Here an oink, there an oink, everywhere an oink, oink.” The pigs were in rare form Wednesday afternoon at the Scioto County Junior Fair.

The contestants were dressed in their best jeans, boots, white shirts, checkered shirts, girls with their hair in braids or not, all were there to show their best even the pigs are all cleaned up and pretty. Everyone was excited for the Swine Show to begin. Right from the start, the first group of contestants and their pigs entered the ring.

This Swine Show judge started by saying that he was from up North and that this is the first time he had ever been the Scioto County Fair. He spent time with the contestants and animals to make sure everyone got the attention that they deserved. Of course, the pigs were squealing and not happy all the time, but the show went well. The Swine Show usually is one of, if not the biggest shows at the fair, but of course, this year with only parents and immediate family allow to be there, it was so different from in the years past.

Normally on show days, the contestants and their animals are brought into the ring by classes and every one of them is vying for a place to win. Then following that part of the show, there is a showmanship show once again divided by levels, and then the animals are then put back in their cages for the rest of the fair. However, this year it is quite a day. The pigs are loaded on the trucks after the swine show is over and the poor children have to say goodbye to their pals and friends that they love. They usually would not have to do this until Saturday, but things are different this year. Most parents say it is a very stressful day to show with all the emotions these children have to go through in one day.

Melissa Cron had two girls in the Swine show and discussed that the entire process was quite different, but she said that they just got the pigs in March, right at the beginning of the Coronavirus, not knowing what would happen fair time. She said that as time went on and they weren’ t sure they would get to show, the girls just went ahead and worked as if they would. She added that due to COVID, the entire family spent time together with the pigs when they usually would be too busy to do it together. “This year was full of emotions because you are excited, you are nervous and it’s just a whirlwind of emotions that usually get processed through a whole entire week. We only had 12 hours telling your best friend goodbye. It was exhausting.”

Every pig and all the market animals must enter a photo and a profile of them by a deadline for the online auction. This is different from any year of fairs past. The auction will be online starting Saturday, Aug. 15, and will run through Aug. 31. Any business or individual can go online and put in their money on them and pay online, or there will be times when they can go to the fairgrounds and pay. Another thing about this year is that there will probably be many local businesses because COVID will not be able to help the kids out this year as they have in the past. This is quite a shame because many of these kids take the money they earn and put it in a college fund.

Mychal Cron(Melissa’s daughter) was in her first year on the Junior Fair Board and she said, “I enjoyed it so much, you are more involved in the fair and I even got to announce the goat show. I wish it had been a whole week of the fair, there are so many experiences that I missed out on being on the Junior Fair Board, but I tried to make the best of it.” Mychal said that she not only competed in showmanship but also decided to enter the skillathon, which you could do from 8:00 till noon that day or before.

Mychal then spoke on yesterday’s Swine Show,” It was so crazy there were so many mental breakdowns you are so unsure, you are putting all the endless hours in the barn. You were so excited at the beginning of the day, so nervous and then you just wanted to bawl your eyes out at the end of the day. I think a lot of people were upset, you work these pigs and then all you had was 10 minutes in the ring and you were done. It was supposed to be a happy day, but yesterday was not a happy day. My pig was such a good pig and had the sweetest face, he did show well and I’m so thankful that I had to the opportunity to show everyone everything I had worked for.”

Taylor Cron (sister and daughter), a sixth grader, had this to say, “It was a mixture of emotions it was stressful moving in in the morning and then leaving that same night. In the morning you are excited you get to show your pig and then you are nervous and then at the end of the day, you are really sad because your ‘best buddy’ had to leave. My pig’s name was Elvis Pigsley and I kept forgetting it because it was long, so at the end, I just called him, ‘Buddy.’ He was an amazing and supersmart pig. He knew what way to turn and all that.

Taylor concluded, “I learned a lot of things that I can critique competing in showmanship. It was all worth it, all of my family spent almost every night together at the barn with the pigs. I would like to thank all the 4H employees and staff for allowing us to have this fair and I can’t wait until fair 2021 to have an amazing fair.”

The Crons put the Swine Show into perspective and gave us an eye into what everyone was feeling and how things were going out at the Scioto County Junior Fair.

