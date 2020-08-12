Rabbit and Goat shows do not disappoint

LUCASVILLE — Day Two of the Scioto County Junior Fair started with the rabbit show on a humid, warm day.

The contestants were dressed and ready to go, but this show was not much like last year’s show. Notable was that instead of the children bringing their rabbits from their cages to the stage, they carried them in their cages to the stage to present.

Unfortunately, just like the poultry show Monday, everyone involved was wearing masks and doing their best to social distance while presenting. There was hand sanitizer on the staging table and the children and their animals were separated by at least 6 feet distance.

It was easy to see that with the conditions for the presentations for the show and the needed restrictions, everyone involved were struggling to get things set up for each and every group that was presenting and due to this, it appeared to take quite a lot of time to do each and every one.

The judge for the rabbit show, like the poultry judge, did not let the circumstances keep him from spending a great deal of time checking each and every rabbit to make sure he was fair to all the contestants. These fine creatures were cooperative and the contestants were doing their best to answer questions even while sporting the masks on their faces.

The Grand Champion Market Rabbit was won by a young man, Gage Hall, who won last year with his rabbit. This young man must know what is best when raising these rabbits and it may not be that unusual. It is worth saying that it is unique and very special when this happens. The Portsmouth Daily Times interviewed him last year and he said, “I enjoy working with the rabbits and I have done some type of rabbit since I started in 4H.”

In the afternoon, there was the Market Goat Show. Unlike the rabbit show, this show was held in the arena. This did allow for the contestants and the judge to have great social distance and yet put on the best show possible with the circumstances being how they were. The goats who always put on a good show were not deterred by anything and some acted out and would not cooperate.

The saying, “Stubborn like a goat,” held very true as many people love the goat show because they never knew what they were going to do. This not being the case, just watching the live stream was fun and helped people enjoy that a little bit. This time, the judge was a lady judge and she too, along with the other judges, made sure to take her time with each group of goats and each goat.

Gracyn Coriell said, “I had fun raising my Grand Champion Market Goat and watching it grow from birth. I am going to miss Rob.” She also said that she liked showing from the trailer this year instead of having her goat in the Fair Barn. She enjoys showing in open shows throughout the year and this felt just like an open show. She did not like wearing a mask because it made showing so much more stressful because she felt like she couldn’t breathe. She would like to thank everyone who helped her this year, especially her dad and cousins. Coriell comes from a great family line of 4H family winners.

Coriell’s mother, Linni Coriell, had this to say about this year’s fair and show, “Wes (Gracyn’s dad) and I would like to thank everyone involved with making sure the children had a Junior Fair. These children have worked so hard despite the challenges, unknowns and weekly changes. We are so thankful to be a Scioto County 4-H family. Our Extension Agents, Fair Board and Volunteers, have worked so hard to make sure our children had the opportunity to show off their hard work and dedication. They gave each animal the respect of being able to live out their purpose. Many children from other counties did not get to fulfill these accomplishments and we can’t say enough how blessed we are as Scioto Countians to have this opportunity.”

Linni Coriell continued, “Watching our daughter grow through these difficult circumstances has shown us that 4-H is teaching her life skills and how to overcome the struggles that come with raising livestock. She, well, we all learned a lot about ourselves and that dedication and persistence pay off. We are so proud of her for taking the high road, setting goals and accomplishing them. The hardest part was watching her struggle in Showmanship with a goat that was being completely contrary, despite how hard she has worked this year. She has put more time and effort in this year than ever before. She overcame that and went on to be awarded the highest honor with not one, but two goats that she raised. The hardest part was going from extreme nerves to extreme excitement, then to an unexpected low of walking her goat to the stockyard trailer. Ultimately, that is a market animal’s God-given purpose. Farmers are expected to give animals their best life and raise high-quality meat to nourish our bodies. That is exactly what she did. It was bittersweet as we walked away from the fair this year, but we have been blessed beyond our imagination.”

Linni Coriell said it best because the goat show was unlike the other show, it lasted over five hours, a long time for the judge and those involved, you know these folks have to love 4H and working with these animals to spend that much time and effort for these children. Like everything else in our lives this year, most people want to make things the best they can for children dealing with their unusual 2020 lives.

Gage Hall, 7th grader from Wheelersburg, won Grand Champion Market Rabbit https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Gage-Hall.jpg Gage Hall, 7th grader from Wheelersburg, won Grand Champion Market Rabbit Submitted Photos Gracyn Coriell of Minford won Grand Champion Breeding Doe and Grand Champion Market Goat at the Scioto County Fair Goat Show https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Gracyn-Coriell1.jpg Gracyn Coriell of Minford won Grand Champion Breeding Doe and Grand Champion Market Goat at the Scioto County Fair Goat Show Submitted Photos Addison Mullins-1st Place Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship, 1st Place Intermediate Rabbit Skillathon, 4th Place Fancy Doe & Litter https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Mullins-Addison1.jpg Addison Mullins-1st Place Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship, 1st Place Intermediate Rabbit Skillathon, 4th Place Fancy Doe & Litter Submitted Photos Ethan Mullins-3rd Place Beginner Rabbit Showmanship, 3rd Place Beginner Rabbit Skillathon, 1st Place Holland Lop Broken Sr Doe (class 12) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Mullins-Ethan1.jpg Ethan Mullins-3rd Place Beginner Rabbit Showmanship, 3rd Place Beginner Rabbit Skillathon, 1st Place Holland Lop Broken Sr Doe (class 12) Submitted Photos Cousins – Show together, stay together! (l to r)Caden and Rylie Banks both of Minford and Caysen Zieber of Lucasville. Caden won first in his class and reserve champion in his division for market goat. Rylie won second in her class, and Caysen won first in his class. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Banks-Cousins1.jpg Cousins – Show together, stay together! (l to r)Caden and Rylie Banks both of Minford and Caysen Zieber of Lucasville. Caden won first in his class and reserve champion in his division for market goat. Rylie won second in her class, and Caysen won first in his class. Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

