Sports bags to be provided to Portsmouth youth

PORTSMOUTH — A supply drive for the area youth will take place Thursday at the Spartan Memorial Stadium.

Partnered with the Lindy Infante Foundation, Mayor Kevin E. Johnson, 1st Ward Councilman Sean Dunne, and staff and students of Portsmouth Elementary School will be handing out sports bags from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Inside the bags will be sports equipment such as footballs, basketballs, or jump ropes said Johnson in a Facebook post. The mayor hopes the equipment will keep children active amid the coronavirus.

Due to the coronavirus, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles as the bags will be distributed by the volunteers. One bag will be given per one child, who must be present in order to receive it.

For more information on the foundation, the mayor provided the link to their website. This is a free event.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

