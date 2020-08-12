19 new cases confirmed in Scioto County

SCIOTO — During the past 24-hours, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 19 new positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total for the county to 265 throughout the course of the outbreak.

The health departments also reported an additional four people have recovered bringing the total of recoveries to 193.

One additional person was hospitalized bringing the total of hospitalizations in connection with the virus to 23 since the beginning of the outbreak on April 4, 2020.

There has still only been one COVID-19 death reported in connection with the virus for the county.

Yesterday the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) reported the first COVID19 positive case of an inmate at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.

ODRC also reported that there are still 13 SOCF employees that have tested positive for the virus of which now 9 have recovered.

There was one SOCF inmate in isolation (Not a Positive Case) and 14 additional inmates in quarantine (Not Positive Cases) at the Lucasville facility as of yesterday.

Scioto EMA continues to monitor the situation at SOCF.

