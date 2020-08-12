Health department confirms outbreak at Wheelersburg nursing home

WHEELERSBURG — The Scioto County Health Department advises that there is an outbreak of COVID-19 associated with Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation.

According to health officials, the nursing home in Wheelersburg, Ohio, involves staff and residents diagnosed with COVID-19. The health department stated they are unable to provide information about individual cases due to privacy regulations.

The Scioto County Health Department asks, If you have questions or concerns about residents, please contact Best Care at 1-888-508-9774.

No other information was released at this time. This is an evolving situation and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_COVID-update-graphic.jpg