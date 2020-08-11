Sheep conclude day one of Scioto County Junior Fair

LUCASVILLE — While there were no rides, no tents of food vendors selling your favorite fair food, no carnival games, no fair music, the Scioto County Fairgrounds in Lucasville still managed to have some of the sights and smells of day one of the Junior Fair.

The Scioto County Fair Board made the decision back in May to proceed with their plans for this year’s Fair without the Senior Fair, but also keeping in mind the need for having a Junior Fair for local 4-H members to showcase their hard work over several months or years with their livestock.

Scioto County Fair Board Treasurer and Secretary Rob Seaman on Monday discussed some of the decisions that went into being able to put on the Junior Fair, including one way entries and exits to and from the pen and on-site restrooms, no animals being kept overnight at the Fairgrounds, and creating enough space for people to comfortably socially-distance while observing the livestock shows.

“We made this call year early in the crisis that we’re in, we decided at least we wanted to try and have the Junior Fair,” Seaman said. “In discussions of trying to do this, we’ve had to work with the county health department, we’ve had to work with those at the 4-H office, our agricultural committee to try and put this on for the 4-H’ers, for the children.”

This year’s market lamb livestock competition, which ended the first day of the Junior Fair festivities, had 34 individual competitors, in addition to the breeding ewe and showmanship contests. While the Senior Fair activities were mostly canceled in May, Seaman emphasized the importance of having the Junior Fair take place even in a year when many things look and feel different at the fairgrounds than in years past.

“It’s all about the kids. Everything we do here, the way I see it, is about the kids,” Seaman said. “A county fair is for the kids. Given the fact that we can even do this, even though it’s in a unique setting, I’m just glad we’re able to have it for them.”

This year’s fair is the first in which social distancing guidelines, mask wearing requirements, and a limit placed on the number of people allowed on the fairgrounds were put into place in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio and Scioto County.

Similar to how many individuals have quickly adopted local mask mandates in public spaces, the audience for the Junior Fair followed the Fairgrounds and state guidelines to be able to attend and support those in the livestock shows. Even the competitors wore their masks while inside the pen showcasing their animals.

“We put these guidelines out, these folks are following instruction and being safe,” Seaman said. “That’s all we’ve asked of them from the start and I’m really proud of the people who are here — the children, their parents, spectators. They’ve all worked really hard to make sure we’re in compliance with what we need to do.”

Following the chicken show Monday morning, Junior Fair attendees began the sheep show at 3 p.m. with the senior and junior showmanship contests. The judge for the sheep show was Roger Hunker of Bellevue, Oh. Hunker is the owner of Breeders World farm and has children who have shown lambs, pigs, catttle and goats at all levels.

Mackenzie Koverman, a 2020 Minford graduate and member of the Country Circus 4-H Club, earned first place in the sheep senior showmanship contest, just ahead of Faith Harting, a member Greensprouts 4-H Club, who placed second.

In the sheep junior showmanship contest, twin brother and sister Ava and Owen Artrip, members of the Happy Campers 4-H Club, placed first and second place, respectively.

In the Market Lamb contest, the Grand Champion was shown by Ava Artrip and the Reserve Champion was shown by Olivia Percell. The Grand Best Scioto County Market Lamb was shown by Makayla Wheeler and the Reserve Best Scioto County Market Lamb was shown by Cameron Thacker.

Tuesday’s events at the Junior Fair included the rabbit show at 10 a.m., the dairy/pack/pygmy show at 11 a.m., and the market goat show at 3 p.m. On Wednesday, the swine show will begin at 4 p.m. with check-in times slated between 7-9 a.m.

Each event of the 2020 Scioto County Junior Fair will be streamed on the Scioto County Fairgrounds Facebook page, including the full streams of each of Monday’s events.

The 2020 Junior Fair auction will be held entirely online, rather than on Saturday, Aug. 15 as originally scheduled. Interested buyers may visit the Scioto County Fairgrounds Facebook page for more information on how to register for this year’s auction which will begin the 15th and conclude Aug. 31.

Full results:

Breeding Ewe — Class 1

1st — Ryan Waddell

2nd — Grace Wilburn

3rd — Cole Frazier

Class 2

1st — Gracyn Coriel

2nd — Natalee Eskridge

3rd — Mary Beth Sherman

4th — Katie Maggard

Class 3

1st — Natalee Eskridge

Class 4

1st — Natalee Eskridge

2nd — Owen Artrip

3rd — Chase Bond

4th — Grace Wilburn

5th — Katie Maggard

6th — Mary Beth Sherman

Class 5

1st — Ava Artrip

2nd — Mackenzie Koverman

3rd — Ryan Waddell

Class 6

1st — Breanna Potters

2nd — Gracyn Coriell

Grand Champion Breeding Ewe —Ava Artrip

Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe —Natalee Eskridge

Market Lamb — Class 1

1st — John Keller

2nd — Layla Neu

3rd — Ryan Salyers

4th — Laney Strickland

5th — Elijah Evans

6th — Katie Strickland

Class 2

1st — Penelope Salyers

2nd — Zachary Mays

3rd — Chase Bond

4th — Grace Wilburn

Class 3

1st — Mackenzie Koverman

2nd — Natalee Eskridge

3rd — Mia Crum

4th — Houston Bennett

5th — Madison Mays

Class 4

1st — Olivia Percell

2nd — Olivia Neu

3rd — Ava Potters

4th — Breanna Potters

5th — Faith Harting

6th — Megan Johnson

Class 5

1st — Kendyll Ramey

2nd — Makayla Wheeler

3rd — Owen Artrip

4th — Micah Thacker

5th — Tate Johnson

6th — Lafe Potters

Class 6

1st — Ava Artrip

2nd — Cameron Thacker

3rd — Trinity Bowling

4th — Miranda Johnson

5th — Mary Elizabeth Sherman

Class 7

1st — Shaun Lawhorn

2nd — Jacob Davis

Grand Champion Market Lamb —Ava Artrip

Reserve Champion Market Lamb —Oliva Percell

Grand Best Scioto County Market Lamb —Makayla Wheeler

Grand Reserve Scioto County Market Lamb —Cameron Thacker

Senior Showmanship

1st — Mackenzie Koverman

2nd — Faith Harting

3rd — Grace Wilburn

4th — Megan Johnson

5th — Ryan Waddell

6th — Chase Bond

7th — Cole Frazier

8th — Katie Maggard

Junior Showmanship

1st — Ava Artrip

2nd — Owen Artrip

3rd — Penelope Salyers

4th — Natalee Eskridge

5th — Shaun Lawhorn

6th — Elijah Evans

7th — Lafe Potters

8th — Tate Johnson

9th — Laney Strickland

A look inside the main agriculture building at the 2020 Scioto County Junior Fair https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_IMG_8924.jpg A look inside the main agriculture building at the 2020 Scioto County Junior Fair A look inside the main agriculture building at the 2020 Scioto County Junior Fair https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_IMG_8929.jpg A look inside the main agriculture building at the 2020 Scioto County Junior Fair Olivia Percell shows her Reserve Champion market lamb https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_IMG_9525.jpg Olivia Percell shows her Reserve Champion market lamb Ava Artrip with her Grand Champion market lamb https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_IMG_4158.jpeg Ava Artrip with her Grand Champion market lamb

Seaman speaks on participants, fair being held

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

