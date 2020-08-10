Ky. governor urges schools go online-only until Sept. 28

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continue to rise, Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended delaying the start of in-person classes in Kentucky until Sept. 28.

At his Monday COVID-19 press briefing, Beshear said opening schools while cases continue to rise “would defy logic, something that wouldn’t be safe to do.”

“It is a myth that kids do not get this virus,” Beshear said. “It is a myth that kids do not spread this virus.”

Beshear said his recommendation aims to prevent interruptions that other states’ school systems have seen, like the shutdowns required when coronavirus breaks out in those schools.

“If you come back for three days and then have to stop, and then have to get distance learning going, it might hurt your students even more,” Beshear said..

Once the announcement was made Monday, Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea took to social media to address what the district would be doing.

“Governor Beshear has requested that we do not hold in-person classes until after September 28, 2020. We will respect his request that was given to us just this afternoon,” Moresea posted. “I will be honest that we have prepared for many options but the date 9/28/20 was never in the realm of possibilities.”

Greenup County Public Schools was scheduled to start in-person classes Aug. 26, with several Kindercamps planned for this week. Parents had the option to either send their children to in-person learning or have their child attend school virtually.

“This date does not mean we can’t begin instruction via NTI and the GC Virtual Academy. Our team is working tirelessly to redo the entire action plan and calendar,” Moresea posted. “I know you want and deserve answers. We will provide an update once we have had a moment to reboot, recreate, and share plans with our board of education and employees.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to make an announcement both about schools and fall sports Tuesday, during his COVID-19 press briefing at 2 p.m.

By Adam Black

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved