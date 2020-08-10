PCHD to conduct mosquito fogging

PORTSMOUTH- The Portsmouth City Health Department will be conducting mosquito fogging Tuesday in several areas in the city. The fogging will start at 6 p.m. in the Charles Street, Jackson Street, 3rd Street through 8th Street, Auburn Avenue, Kentland Avenue, Walnut Street, and Timmonds Avenue areas.

PCHD Sanitarian-in-training Chad Wamsley said he has conducted four foggings so far this year, responding when there are complaints of high numbers of mosquitos.

“It helps control the population of the mosquitos to a more acceptable level,” said Wamsley, who typically does five to six foggings a year. “It’s not a nuisance to the residents any longer.”

The spray is a form of pesticide, he says, but it is not harmful to the environment.

“It disappates pretty quicky in the sunlight, so it’s completely safe,” Wamsley said.

The Scioto County Emergency Management Agency recommends those with chronic breathing issues, living in these areas, to turn off their air conditioners or to close their windows during this time.

By Patrick Keck – pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.