Poultry Show is the start of the Scioto County Junior Fair

SCIOTO — Excitement, anxiety, and what to expect was exhibited at the history-making first day of the Scioto County fair, but that was just from the poultry show animals.

The roosters were crowing, and chickens were clucking, but unfortunately, they were the only ones who were the same. At this year’s fair, there are no rides running, no tantalizing smells of the fair food, no booths to view, and no games to play. As everyone continues to move through this year of disappointment and change, the Scioto County Fair is just another one of those facts of life that is unlike any other ever in our lifetime.

Donning face masks children showed their animals to the judge, and the other people moving the show along. As the judge would announce the winners, the smiles and anticipation you usually would see on the contestants, could not be seen because their wonderful shining faces were covered by masks.

The positive of the opening day is that the children ages third grade and up did at least get to show their animals and the hard work these children put in to get to the fair. Also, it was great to be able to even watch this show through livestreaming. This allowed grandparents, cousins, aunts & uncles and anyone who wanted to was at the least able to watch this happen. On the livestream, so many were commenting and thanking whoever made this available to view. It’s these things that help people be able to not feel so left out.

The judge spent a good amount of time checking out each and every chicken thoroughly, to be fair in his duties of a judge. The judge needs to be commended because the entire show took over two hours on what was a very warm morning. He checked the poultry’s undercarriage, and their width and such, all the while speaking to the exhibitors about specific things related to their animal. The notable difference of this is the absence of an audience besides the parents. Just like major league baseball, there is no audience cheering these children on, there is not a packed house to watch each one show.

Not to be forgotten, is the fact that raising a 4-H animal is a lot of work. These young people spend hours upon hours feeding, watering, and cleaning them along with making sure they are ready to show. It doesn’t matter which animal they may be showing, each and everyone has worked hard to reach this place. Most of them did not anticipate that the Coronavirus would not allow them to have the kind of fair they were looking forward to in August. Then what is even more remarkable, is that they continued to do this work when it looked like they may not even get to show. Thanks to the Scioto County Fair Board for making this happen for these hard-working young people, they got just a small bit of what they had prepared for this year. Disappointing, yes but a little bit of something is better than a whole bunch of nothing during this time.

Teegan Clarkson Minford Senior, 2nd place in her class, 6th place overall market chicken, 1st place Senior skillathon, 2nd place Senior showmanship and the big trophy was for the Outstanding Poultry Exhibitor. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Teegan.jpg Teegan Clarkson Minford Senior, 2nd place in her class, 6th place overall market chicken, 1st place Senior skillathon, 2nd place Senior showmanship and the big trophy was for the Outstanding Poultry Exhibitor. Submitted Photos Trenton Banks, nine year old from Minford, holding his Red Pyle Bantam, Frankie. This is his first year showing fancy chickens. He received 3rd in his class and 5th in showmanship. Trenton is also sporting a mask as was every exhibitor at the poultry show. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Trenton-Banks1.jpg Trenton Banks, nine year old from Minford, holding his Red Pyle Bantam, Frankie. This is his first year showing fancy chickens. He received 3rd in his class and 5th in showmanship. Trenton is also sporting a mask as was every exhibitor at the poultry show. Submitted Photos

