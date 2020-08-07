Next Portsmouth Cleanup Day set for August 15

PORTSMOUTH — After their successes of the first-monthly Portsmouth Cleanup Day July 25, Friends of Portsmouth has scheduled their next community-involved cleanup event for Saturday, Aug. 15.

Volunteers showed up by the dozens for the organization’s first cleanup event last month, including a group of volunteers brought by The Counseling Center to help pull weeds and clean sidewalks on Second Street between Washington and Market Streets, as well as the Market Square area.

“The response from the first cleanup day was awesome,” Friends of Portsmouth assistant director Bryan Smith said Friday. “The Counseling Center sent a great group of volunteers for us; we had over 60 people show up. For a three-hour cleanup, our first one that was great to see.”

During the Aug. 15 Cleanup Day, cleanup volunteers and Friends of Portsmouth will be focusing on the Waller Street area of Portsmouth for their general cleanup activities such as pulling weeds and cleaning sidewalks.

Friends of Portsmouth will have their custom tent set-up at 1206 Waller Street where volunteers will meet to find out what section of the Waller Street area they’ll be dedicating their time and cleaning services to.

FOP is asking those volunteers who attend to please wear a mask, per the city of Portsmouth’s citywide mask mandate, as well as follow social distancing guidelines established by the state.

In addition to the Aug. 15 date being announced, FOP has also scheduled the following tentative dates that volunteers will be asked to meet for additional cleanup days during 2020: Sept. 19, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19 (pending Winterest schedule).

“We encourage people to sign up, wear your mask,” Smith said. “Bring work gloves if you’ve got them — if not we have them for you. If people want to bring any utensils such as a rake or shovel, they’re more than welcome to. If they don’t, we’ll have all the stuff they’ll need.”

Volunteers wishing to attend the August cleanup day can head to the Friends of Portsmouth Facebook page, click on the Events tab, and register via Eventbrite.

Volunteers showed up by the dozens to help Friends of Portsmouth in their first-monthly Portsmouth Cleanup Day event of 2020.

