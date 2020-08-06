Last Movies By Moonlight in 2020 scheduled for August 14

PORTSMOUTH — Those yet to experience an outdoor movie event hosted by Friends of Portsmouth will have one final opportunity to do so in 2020.

Friends of Portsmouth, hosts of the Movies By Moonlight event in partnership with LifePoint Church, announced this week that their final MBM event of the calendar year has been scheduled for Friday, August 14.

This year’s final Movies By Moonlight will again be hosted at the practice field located directly beside Spartan Municipal Stadium in Portsmouth, FOP Assistant Director Bryan Smith said on Thursday.

Showtime for the last Movies By Moonlight scheduled for August 14 is set for 9 p.m. with a feature presentation of the 1989 comedy Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.

“When we did our first one, I think we had our over 450 cars at Shawnee State,” Smith said of the event’s success. “And then, of course, we’ve had rain, rain, rain. As long as we get some consistent weather, when we go to do it again next year, I think it’ll be awesome. People are excited about it — something new, different. We’re looking forward to doing it again next year.”

Attendees are asked to either remain in their cars, sit in their truck beds, or bring foldable lawn chairs to keep next to their car. FOP and LifePoint do ask that those planning to attend practice social distancing as part of the state’s guidelines to help combat COVID-19.

A look at the June 2020 Movies By Moonlight event hosted by Friends of Portsmouth and LifePoint Church.

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

