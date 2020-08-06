New Boston cancels Party in the Park

NEW BOSTON — The Village of New Boston held its first meeting for August Tuesday evening with all members in attendance of the once again, Zoom meeting.

Mayor Junior Williams read Letters of Commendation and awarded ribbons for captain Deerfield in his work with the child incident and Letters of Commendation for Officers, Emnett, Kontras, Hutchinson, and Blankenship on the stolen vehicle and/or a felon that fled and was captured without incident. These letters were recommendations from New Boston Police Chief, Steven Goins. Later in the council meeting, Councilman Dan Fetty gave an acknowledgment to the officers and to Chief Goins on making the officers’ great work known.

With his regret and disappointment, Mayor Williams stated that he had to announce that he is planning on canceling Party in the Park slated for September, due to the threat of COVID-19. The mayor said he just couldn’t be sure of everyone’s safety in an event like this at this time.

The mayor mentioned the New Boston School District plans for opening school and said they did have a plan. Also discussed was the electric vehicle chargers along with something the council and mayor would like to begin planning and see come to fruition, some community improvements projects such as LED traffic lights and other various improvements wanted and or needed in the village.

The Village clerk, Lana Loper read the following Ordinance and Resolutions:

Ordinance No. 27-2020 — An ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds of the village, and declaring an emergency. $17,000 is for Marcs Radio Boosters to get signal repeaters need two for Fire Dept. and four for Police Department. This is to help with a better signal on the walkie-talkies on locations and one base unit for the police and fire. This is for when they go into buildings the cruiser boosters help enhance the signal. The money will come out of the general fund. The other money is for COVID supplies of $20,000 to try to get some of the money reimbursed from Federal Emergency Management Agency. Councilman Fetty made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Ralph Imes seconded. Councilman Fetty made a motion to adopt and Councilman Ryan Ottney seconded that motion and the ordinance was adopted.

Resolution No. 17-2020 — A resolution supporting the Davidson Flexibility for States and Localities Act; and declaring an emergency Councilman Fetty made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Jon Mills seconded with all in favor. Councilman Fetty made a motion to adopt and seconded by Councilman Mills and the resolution was adopted.

Resolution No. 18-2020 — A resolution authorizing the Mayor and the Village Administrator of New Boston, Ohio to apply for, accept and enter into an OWDA Planning and Design Loan Agreement on behalf of the Village of New Boston for the planning and design of the New Boston CSO Improvement Project Phase 8B dedicated repayment source for the loan and, declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules and seconded by Councilman Mike Meehan and Councilman Meehan made a motion to adopt, Councilman Imes seconded and it was adopted.

Resolution No. 19-2020 — A resolution authorizing the Mayor and Village Administrator to issue a tentative notice of award for construction contract 1-2019, CSO Improvement Phase 8A base bid and alternative bid No. 1 to Granite Inliner, LLC; and declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules with Councilman Ottney seconding it, Councilman Ottney made a motion to adopt with Councilman Mills seconding it with all in favor.

Resolution No. 20-2020 — A resolution authorizing the Mayor and the Village Administrator of New Boston, Ohio to apply for, accept and enter into an OEPA/OWDA Water Pollution Control Loan Fund Agreement on behalf of the Village of Boston for the construction of the New Boston CSO Improvement Project Phase 8A, designate a dedicated repayment source for the loan; and declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules with Councilman Fetty seconding it. Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt with Councilman Imes seconded the motion with the motion carried and adopted.

In new business, Councilman Imes opened a discussion between the Village Council and the Mayor on the wording of Captains and Lieutenants for the fire department. What is wanted from New Boston Fire Chief Chris Davis is for it to read that the fire department can have either three lieutenants or a captain and two lieutenants. After that wording was discussed, the village council thought that the police department needed to have the same option. Councilman Imes made a motion to bring in the ordinance to state this at the next meeting, with Councilman Mills seconding that motion.

The meeting was adjourned with a Zoom meeting planned for the next scheduled August meeting.

