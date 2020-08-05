Ohio’s Tax-Free Holiday set for this weekend

SCIOTO — As schools start to announce their return to school plans, parents who have children returning to school can get a tax break this weekend with Ohio’s Tax-Free Holiday Weekend.

Ohio’s sales-tax-free weekend for school supplies and clothing is this Friday, Aug. 7, through Aug. 9 and occurs throughout the state of Ohio. From midnight Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Sales Tax Holiday waives the 5.75% state sales tax in store and online for those shopping for certain items.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

• An item of clothing $75 or less

• An item of school supplies $20 or less

• An item of school instructional material $20 or less

Clothing items must be less than $75 to qualify, while school supplies costing more than $20, such as laptops or pricy electronics, are also exempt.

“Back-to-school shopping expenses can quickly add up, especially during these tough economic times,” said State Representative, Brian Baldridge. “The tax holiday helps ease this financial burden for Ohio families and ensures our students have the supplies needed to succeed in the classroom. This is a great opportunity to support our local businesses in our communities.”

Parents who do not want to leave their homes during the pandemic can also take advantage of the holiday by shopping online. Qualified items sold to consumers by mail, telephone, email, or internet shall qualify for the sales tax exemption if the consumer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period. However, if the order and payment were made before the sales tax holiday, even if the item was delivered during the sales tax holiday, it would not qualify for the exemption. Additionally, if an item is backordered and payment does not occur until a later shipment, the item would not qualify for the exemption.

For more information about Ohio’s sales tax holiday and qualifying items, visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website at https://tax.Ohio.gov/.

