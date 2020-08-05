Portsmouth King’s Daughter’s offering Mako System knee replacements

PORTSMOUTH — Total knee replacements are not the easiest surgeries, many people have a hard time, especially during the recovery, but King’s Daughter’s Hospital in Portsmouth has a new system to hopefully make things easier for those patients.

King’s Daughter’s Ohio is pleased to now offer total knee replacements using Stryker’s robotic-arm assisted Mako System. This latest advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed.

Through CT-based 3D modeling, orthopedic surgeon Gerry Trinidad, M.D., uses the Mako Total Knee application to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s specific diagnosis and unique anatomy. During surgery, he can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while controlling the robotic arm to perform the procedure.

“The Mako System is a true game-changer in joint replacement surgery,” said Trinidad. “This is a patient-specific procedure. Everybody’s different. By using the Mako, we’re able to make the knee fit the patient as opposed to the patient fitting the knee. It’s exciting that this type of technology is now available to our patients right here in Portsmouth.”

The Mako System offers tremendous benefits to patients. The surgeon is able to make more precise incisions, helping to preserve healthy bone and protect soft tissue and ligaments. This leads to improved outcomes and, potentially, longer-lasting knee replacements.

“We are proud to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our area,” said Ryan Ison, vice president, King’s Daughters Integrated Practices. “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”

Amy Dean, Coordinator KDMC Integrated Communications says, “What this system does is it customizes your surgical plan to your particular body. It is set so that they know this is the part of the knee that needs to be replaced. It helps protect the soft tissue and it allows the surgeon to only cut out what you need to cut out. Then when the surgeon goes in, they know what exactly is needed. Typically, we have the patient fit the knee replacement, but in this case, we can make the knee replacement fits the patient. We are able to make less cut and we are able to protect that healthy bone. We’ve found that there is less pain and patients tend to have a quicker recovery with this type of procedure.”

Dean continued, “This is the first time we had the Mako System and we have it here in Portsmouth and we are starting with the total knee replacement. We are trialing that and then once we really get our feet wet, and they are going well, we’d want to do total hip replacements later this year. Right now we can only do knee replacements, but the Mako System is for knee and hip replacements.”

Many people in our area may not even know the many services that are available at King’s Daughters Dean offered, “We have there at King’s Daughter’s Ohio a full surgical wing. We have orthopedics, shoulders, knees, a sports medicine department, and we also have general surgery, ears-nose and throat, urology, cardiac services, a really big oncology department, and full mammography services. We are a fully functioning hospital. What’s great about it is, in Portsmouth, we are able to give you a personalized feel for personalized health care. We have a great emergency and urgent care unit, a ton of family practices, plus many of our physicians travel back and forth between both the Ashland and Portsmouth hospitals.

The Mako System will hopefully be a success and then King’s Daughters can then open up for hip replacements too because that surgery can also be a painful procedure that could possibly be made easier just like the knee replacements will be with this system.

King’s Daughter’s Ohio now has total knee replacements using Stryker’s robotic-arm assisted Mako System. This latest advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Mako_Total_Knee.jpg King’s Daughter’s Ohio now has total knee replacements using Stryker’s robotic-arm assisted Mako System. This latest advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed. Submitted Photos Gerry Trinidad, M.D., specializes in joint replacement surgery working with the Mako System. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Trinidad_Mako.jpg Gerry Trinidad, M.D., specializes in joint replacement surgery working with the Mako System. Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights