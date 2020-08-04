Indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Tuesday that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 31 and returned 19 Public Indictments and 1 No Bill. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Lydia M. Hodges, 35, st. Albans, West Virginia, tampering with evidence, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Lauren N. Kaufman, 28, st. Albans, West Virginia, tampering with evidence, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Reva Mae Ellen Feeman, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Cecil D. Curtis, 22, Lucasville, Ohio, assault.

Frank E. Andrews, 38, South Webster, Ohio, 20 counts pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and 20 counts illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Emily Andrews, 40, South Webster, Ohio, 20 counts pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, 20 counts illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Kathryn McMullen, 25, 4 counts rape, compelling prostitution, 2 counts obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Tasha Stringer, 25, Wheelersburg, Ohio, 4 counts rape, compelling prostitution, 2 counts obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Magan R. Richmond, 21, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 counts rape, 2 counts gross sexual imposition, compelling prostitution, 2 counts obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Beverly Denice Holbrook, 37, South Webster, Ohio, 2 counts rape, compelling prostitution, 2 counts obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Richard P. Greene, 46, New Boston, Ohio, 2 counts aggravated murder, 3 counts felonious assault, 6 counts rape and 9 counts endangering children.

Sonja l. Greene, 38, New Boston, Ohio, 2 counts aggravated murder, 3 counts felonious assault, 6 counts rape and 11 counts endangering children.

Kacey Demarr Banks, 28, Detroit, Michigan, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Promise Dshani-Marie Hollings, 27, Detroit, Michigan, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Chandonae Cymone Allison, 25, Galloway, Ohio, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Lashawna Ann Renee Cook, 25, Columbus, Ohio, tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

James D. Sexton, 27, Minford, Ohio, domestic violence.

Harold D. Newman, 46, Portsmouth, Ohio, domestic violence.

Jacob N. Altman, 25, Portsmouth, Ohio, burglary, trespass in a habitation, petty theft and violating a protection order.

