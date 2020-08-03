Fair Board issues Junior Fair requirements

LUCASVILLE — The Scioto County Fair Board has issued their requirements for those planning to attend the Junior Fair and livestock competitions at this year’s Scioto County Fair.

“An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the Fair Board stated in a Facebook post announcing the requirements. “COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. By visiting the Scioto County Fairgrounds, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

In addition to social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Ohio Department of Health, the Scioto County Fair Board is asking all patrons attending the Junior Fair wear a mask or face shield at all times (unless a written doctor’s excuses it) and that each person wear their wristband for each specific day of attendance and must do so until exiting that day’s event.

“Failure to abide by these rules will result in expulsion from the event,” the Fair Board stated. “No exceptions!”

Each participant in the Junior Fair will be given four tickets, in the form of wristbands, per event they’re enrolled in to give to family members wishing to attend and support them during that day’s show. These wristbands will have a different color for the different days of shows throughout the fair week.

Late last week, the Scioto County Fair Board issued this following schedule for next week’s Junior Fair livestock shows:

Monday,Aug. 10

Poultry Show – 10 a.m.

Sheep Show – 4 p.m.

Tuesday,Aug. 11

Rabbit Show – 10 a.m.

Market Goat Show – 3 p.m.

Wednesday,Aug. 12

Swine Show – 4 p.m.

Thursday,Aug. 13

Horse Show – 9 a.m.

Beef Show – 6 p.m.

Friday,Aug. 14

Dairy Show – 9 a.m.

Horse Show – 9 a.m.

Animals and livestock will not be housed at the Scioto County Fairgrounds this year, but will instead be brought on and off the property each day by their owners.

The Junior Fair livestock auction will be held entirely online this year and will conclude at the end of August.

During an interview with the Daily Times regarding the Junior Fair, Fair Board Treasurer and Secretary Rob Seaman stated that the Fair Board is making an effort to attempt to livestream each livestock show via their Facebook page.

Patrons at this year’s Scioto County Junior Fair livestock shows will be asked to wear a mask, unless otherwise prevented from doing so by a doctor’s note. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Scioto-County-Fair.jpg Patrons at this year’s Scioto County Junior Fair livestock shows will be asked to wear a mask, unless otherwise prevented from doing so by a doctor’s note.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

