Minford Prepares for school opening

MINFORD — Minford Local School District is preparing for students to return to school.

Minford Local School District has released their plans for restarting school this August while trying to follow all guidelines required by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Health Department.

“The plan for returning to school has been developed through consultation with the Scioto County Health Department, guidance from state and federal agencies, and in collaboration with staff members, administration, the Minford Board of Education, and parent responses to posted online surveys throughout the summer,” Minford Local School District stated. “The four levels included in the plan below are aligned directly to Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System that can be found at coronavirus.Ohio.gov.”.

To provide the best possible learning opportunities for all students in the district, for the 2020-2021 school year, the school district has created the option of online learning. Parents can enroll their child in the online program named ‘Falcon Online Learning Program.’

The program, which will be fully online, will allow families who choose the option to have their child educated fully from home for at least the first semester of the new school year. More details can be found below in the Full Return To School Plan, The Remote Learning Overview Letter, and the Remote Learning Application.

To participate, parents/guardians will need to fill out and submit the application for the program, found below, before Friday, Aug. 7.

Some of the points associated with being in the orange level are in this article, but the entire list of levels and guidelines are contained in the 21-page guidelines on the Minford restart plan. www.falconrestart.com

When operating at 50% capacity, students with last names A-K will attend on Mondays and Wednesdays, while last names L-Z will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Please refer to the student grouping lists that can be found on the district webpage. Students with different last names that live in the same house may have them attend school on the same day, please contact Dennis Evans, at 740-820-2181 or by email at devans@minfordfalcons.net.

Any visitors attending district-scheduled meetings will be required to enter through the main office entrance. The plan goes on to say that, no visitors including parents will be allowed in the building any more than at the office entrance.

One thing in Minford’s plan that was different from some of the others were Parent Expectations: 1. Before sending your child to school, complete the student at-home COVID Self-Assessment. 2. If your child has a temperature above 100.4 degrees, keep them home and monitor their symptoms. If they are fever-free for 24 hours and show no other symptoms, they may return to school. If the fever persists or other symptoms develop, immediately contact your child’s doctor or the Scioto County Health Department for guidance. 3. Provide a water bottle for your child each day to cut down on the use of water fountains in the school buildings. 4. Wear a mask when you have to enter the building for any reason. If at all possible, avoid visiting the school building. 5. Communicate any questions you have throughout the year to school staff. 6. Continue to be active in your child’s education by communicating with teachers, checking Progress Book for grade updates, and monitor your child’s progress on school work, especially during remote learning times. 7. Update your contact information with the school office if it changes throughout the school year. (It also has Student Expectations similar to this.

Minford also listed the Self-Assessment for parents and students: 1. Please check your child’s temperature. If the temperature is above 100.4, please keep them home and monitor their symptoms. Seek medical guidance if the temperature increases or other symptoms develop. 2. Please keep your child home if they are sick. Notify the school office as soon as possible. 3. If your child has any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, please keep them home… a. Fever or Chills b. New or Persistent Cough c. Shortness of Breath or Difficulty Breathing d. Fatigue (Feeling abnormally tired and without energy) e. Muscle or Body Aches f. Headache g. New Loss of Taste or Smell h. Sore Throat i. Congestion or Runny Nose j. Nausea or Vomiting k. Diarrhea

Another section they have is one of the Frequently Asked Questions. Finally, they listed some important facts about meals during this time: Breakfast will be served “Grab & Go Style” and will be eaten in the classrooms at the Elementary & Middle School Buildings. High school students may eat in the cafeteria while following proper social distancing. Lunches will be served and eaten in the cafeteria, with the cafeteria at no more than 50% capacity for each lunch. Lunchtimes for students will be staggered. Lunches will be prepackaged, as much as possible, to reduce the time students spend in the lunch line. Cafeterias will only serve one meal option per day for the 2020-2021 school year, as reflected on the menus that will be posted on the website. Meals will be sent home with students who request them for days, not in session.

It is important to note that all of this is subject to change at any time, due to the changes from the office of Governor Mike DeWine and the health departments.

Minford High School and the entire district are preparing to open in August. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Minford.jpg Minford High School and the entire district are preparing to open in August. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all right

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all right