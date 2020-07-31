Capt. Murphy retires from Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced Friday Captain John W. Murphy would be retiring from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Murphy will be retiring with 27 years of public service with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on social gatherings, there will be no public reception held at this time to honor Murphy. However, those who seek to wish Murphy well on his retirement may send cards to the Sheriff’s Office: John W. Murphy, c/o Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, 1025 Sixteenth Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or by contacting him directly on his Facebook account located at: https://www.facebook.com/ profile.php?id=1227918900 .

Murphy https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_Captain-Murphy.jpg Murphy