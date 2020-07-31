West Portsmouth man arrested on drug charges

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce Friday, a West Portsmouth man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

At approximately 11:29 a.m. on July 31, 2020, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. S.W.A.T. executed a narcotics-related search warrant at the residence of 34-year-old Shane Ray Mosley located at 1436 15th Street West Portsmouth, Ohio.

Upon a search of the residence and property, officers seized suspected fentanyl, a loaded nine-millimeter handgun, digital scales, and $1,128.00 cash. Mosley was arrested and charged with Trafficking of Drugs within the vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 2nd degree, and Having a Weapon While Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree. Mosley also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest that had been issued by the Portsmouth Municipal Court pertaining to the criminal offense of domestic violence.

Mosley was placed in the Scioto County Jail and is being held on a holder placed by the Portsmouth Municipal Court Probation Department. Mosley is to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 9 a.m.

The case against Mosley will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Sheriff Donini and Chief Brewer would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the warrant execution.

Sheriff Donini and Chief Brewer request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

