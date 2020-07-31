Washington-Nile Local School District releases reopening plan

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth West Elementary, along with the rest of the Washington-Nile Local School District has released its tentative back to school plans.

On Friday, Portsmouth West released their plan on Facebook, like many other schools throughout the region.

Below are highlights of the Washington-Nile Local School District plan for reopening schools:

School will begin Sept. 8, 2020. Students’ first day may vary depending on the COVID-19 risk level on which they will return. Reopening levels will be based on the Scioto County COVID-19 Risk Level as determined by the Ohio Department of Health.

Student orientation, open house and meet the teams night will be held virtually.WNLSD will implement recommended safety protocols to the highest degree possible; and work closely with the Scioto County Department of Health to promote safety in each school.

Health assessments for staff and students will be conducted upon entering the building. Meals will be provided to students every day regardless of the COVID-19 Risk Level

Facial coverings will be provided by the district (two per student/staff member) and be required for all students in grades 3-12 when not eating or drinking. All students PK – 12 will be required to wear facial coverings on buses.

Facial covers are required for all staff members. Teachers will be required to wear masks and face shields when in the classroom and/or working with students.

An online-program (Senator Virtual Learning Academy) will be available for parents that prefer their child to attend school 100% virtually. The application can be found on our website under the COVID-19 portal. There will be a limited number of seats available and the deadline to apply is Aug. 14, 2020.

Visual cues to promote hand-washing, social distancing, and mask protection will be posted throughout the school.

Visitors will be limited to essential functions.

WNLSD will allow two students per seat on the school bus and we will attempt to seat household members together. As alert levels increase, social distancing on the buses will increase. Buses will be sanitized several times per day.

As more details emerge of schools reopening plans The Portsmouth Daily Times will continue to update.

Portsmouth West Elementary School