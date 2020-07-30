UPDATED: Scioto County moving back to Level 2

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health announced Thursday that Scioto County would be moved from Level 3 Red, back to Level 2 Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory system.

Scioto County was classified Level 3 Red, due to four indicators of the system including new cases per capita, increase in new cases, non-congregate cases, and outpatient visits.

According to ODH, Scioto now only meets three indicators for the advisory system and not all the indicators are related to cases.

The indicator lost this week is the new cases indicator. ODH says they did not see a 5-day period of growth in cases throughout the past three weeks.

ODH said that Scioto County is under the threshold for high incidence as defined by the CDC. If Scioto had met that threshold it would have remained at Level 3 Red.

Early Thursday, Scioto County EMA posted on Facebook Scioto County would be moving from a Level 3 Red Public Health Emergency back to Level 2 Orange.

Although cases continue to be reported throughout the county, EMA announced on its social media page that Scioto County Health Commissioner will announce the county’s downgrade.

“Breaking News! According to Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin Scioto County is moving from Red, back to Orange,” the post stated.

A Level 2 Orange is a county that has triggered two or three of the seven indicators and there is an increased risk of exposure and spread.

The seven indicators are as follows, together with the DOH explanation as presented by DeWine:

New cases per capita: “When the data show that a county has had an average of 50 cases per 100,000 people over a 2-week period, that triggers a flag for an increasing case rate. Using this data means we are taking into account population of a county when monitoring case increases.”

Sustained increase in new cases: “If the number of new cases in a county continually increases, that’s another indicator of virus spread. A county will be flagged for meeting this indicator if the data show at least a five-day period of sustained new case growth.

Proportion of cases not congregate cases: “Data showing more than 50% of new cases originating from non-congregate settings during at least one of the past three weeks will trigger a flag on this indicator.”

Sustained increase in ER visits: “ER data will show us the trend in the number of people who visit an emergency department with COVID-19 symptoms or a COVID diagnosis as a result of the visit. A county is flagged when there is an increase in such ER visits over a five-day period.”

Sustained increase in outpatient visits: “This data set looks at the number of people visiting outpatient settings, including telehealth appointments, with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 symptoms. A county is flagged when there is an increase over a five-day period.”

Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions: “When the numbers show at least a five-day period of sustained growth in the number of county residents with COVID-19 who are admitted to a hospital, the county will be flagged for meeting this indicator.”

ICU bed occupancy: “This indicator looks at regional data for both COVID-19 and non-COVID use of ICU beds. A county is flagged for this indicator when the regional ICU occupancy goes above 80% for at least three of the last seven days.”

