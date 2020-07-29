Schools continue to prepare for opening day

SCIOTO — Local school districts are still staying busy and posting beginning plans as soon as they possibly are able to do so. Some still have not, but most have and we will try to point out some of the more notable plan points. The Portsmouth Daily Times will continue to keep you updated as we are updated with local school information, keep in touch with your individual school’s website, or connect on the links provided in this article.

The Bloom-Vernon restart guide is designed to address the health and safety guidelines that are needed to help protect our staff, students, and community while still allowing for the most appropriate method of educating our students. This document has been created based on the recommendations from the American Association of Pediatrics, the Ohio Health Department, the Ohio Department of Education, parent survey results and the staff of Bloom-Vernon Local.

Parents that are not comfortable sending their child to school will enroll their child in remote online learning on a semester basis.

Parents will need to complete a daily health assessment check for their child before dropping them off or putting them on the school bus. Jr/Sr High School students will be permitted to complete their own survey. Students that have a temperature over 100.0 will not be permitted on the school bus or in the school building. Students that are found to have a temperature while at school will be immediately isolated for further evaluation and someone will need to pick up the child.

Students that test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed in school or activities for 14 days. The school will be in contact with the Scioto County Health Department for their determination on quarantines.

Students will maintain 6 feet distance whenever possible, including during class and in the hallways. If social distancing of 6 feet is not possible, i.e., changing classes, students will need to wear a mask. School staff will wear masks or face-shields during the school day.

Student desks will be placed at least 6 feet apart in classrooms. If the social distancing of 6 feet is not possible, i.e., science labs, then students will have to wear a mask. Student desks will be sanitized before the next class entering.

Students will attend inperson lessons two days out of the week and two days will be remote learning. One group will attend on M/W and the other on T/Thursday Students in grades Preschool-2nd grade will attend inperson Monday-Thursday.

Bus drivers and students will be required to wear face masks while on the bus and hand sanitizer will be placed on each bus. https://www.bvjeeps.org/article/274381?org=bloom-vernon

The Northwest Local School District has some of the plans similar to others already printed, buy one notable item was that their grades P-3 will attend Monday -Thursday and remote learning on Fridays. Grades 4-12 will be Monday-Thursdays by groups. Chromebooks will be provided, water bottles will be allowed. Distancing will be promoted within the buildings. Students will be permitted to go to school at home and must notify the principal by Aug. 7, 2020, students can change that plan at the end of each grading period. Detailed information can be found https://www.facebook.com/southcentralohioESC

Clay Local School Districtstates, “Our Restart Goals Provide a safe environment for our students and staff. Meet the needs of ALL our students. Advance learning and education. Be flexible and agile to changing situations and conditions.

Some things listed on Clay’s plan: Masks must be worn for all employees and all students in grades 3-12*. Masks must be worn all the time unless seated while eating or drinking. Masks are recommended for students in grades PS-2 as well. Students and staff will provide their own masks. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance on masks)

The school will have surgical masks on hand for a student mask that may break, tear or get dirty at school.

Depending on County Level, before students enter the building students and staff may be screened with no-touch thermometers for fever (100F).

Social distancing (6 feet) at the school between individuals at all times. Classrooms are setup for proper social distancing. An isolation room will be used to separate anyone who exhibits COVID-like symptoms awaiting pickup. clay.k12.oh.us/pantherrestart .

At press time, Minford Local Schools posted the following: Just a reminder that a Special Board Meeting will be held this Thursday, July 30 at 5 p.m. in the High School library. This will be streamed online at the link below and also note that pending board approval, the Minford School Restart plan will be posted on the school website and social media this Friday:https://meet.google.com/quy-isvs-qfb

As for the other local schools, Portsmouth West, Notre Dame, New Boston, Sciotoville Community Schools have not yet posted, but we will place them as they are posted. Once again, it is a time for cooperation and patience from all concerned, especially when it comes to starting this most unusual school year.

Clay Local Schools along with others, prepare for the start of school. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_Clay1.jpg Clay Local Schools along with others, prepare for the start of school. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights