Details for upcoming Scioto County Fair remain fluid

LUCASVILLE — Set to officially begin Monday, Aug. 10, and conclude Saturday, Aug. 15, there are still details regarding the 2020 Scioto County Fair which are subject to change.

Just under two weeks out from the start of the abbreviated Scioto County Fair, the Scioto County Fair Board is still planning to have their in-person livestock competitions for area 4-H members and junior fair attendees throughout their originally scheduled fair week.

Secretary and Treasurer for the Scioto County Fair Board, Rob Seaman, discussed the measures the Fair Board is taking to ensure public safety for guests during the livestock competitions if they in fact are able to take place.

Some of the changes the Fair Board has currently implemented include that no animal will be kept overnight at the fairgrounds during fair week. Instead, exhibitors showing during the junior fair will bring in their animal on the scheduled day of their competition, have their animals showcased and judged and will take their animal home until the livestock auction concludes Aug. 31.

“This is all subject to change. It could change at the last minute given the circumstances,” Seaman said. “We plan on doing a species at a time, and we plan on doing those shows on the fairgrounds in the agricultural facility.”

The Fair Board announced late last week the junior fair livestock auction typically held on the final day of the Fair would be an entirely online process beginning Aug. 15 and concluding the 31st, another significant, first-year change to the normal course of action at the Scioto County Fair.

“The last thing we want is for someone to get on the fairgrounds and to get everyone sick,” Seaman said. “Our standards are going to have to be pretty high. We’re going to have to really police the social distancing and mask-wearing. I know it’ll be inconvenient for folks, but in order for this to be able to happen, these are the things we have to do.”

Seaman said that each competitor in the livestock competitions will be given four wrist bands per day they’re presenting their animals for family members wishing to attend the competition — an attempt to limit the number of spectators in accordance with guidelines set forth by the state. Wristbands issued will be a different color each day and anyone found not to be wearing the correct wristband as issued by the Fair Board will be asked to leave.

Seaman also said that there will be a select few food vendors serving meals during the week of the Fair, but would be a big decrease in number from a typical fair year.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement to limit fairs across the state to junior fair events only fell in line with the Scioto County Fair Board’s decision to cancel their senior fair events May 15.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to limit all fairs to junior fair events only (livestock competitions and other 4-H and National FFA Organization competitions for children and teens) starting on or after Friday, July 31,” DeWine said in a tweet, Tuesday.

“We had a conference call with the Governor last week before he made his announcement this week,” Seaman said. “He told us (fair boards statewide) we had to substantially limit attendance. I wouldn’t consider this open to the public, but it allows the children to show off their work they did this summer.”

Seaman also stated the Fair Board is going to attempt to stream each day’s livestock competition, either via Facebook or YouTube, for people unable to attend due to the restrictions set in place by the state and local health departments.

Exhibitors at the 2019 Scioto County Fair chicken show and their animals https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_67766687_2382886871993270_4715367259097268224_o.jpgExhibitors at the 2019 Scioto County Fair chicken show and their animals Courtesy of Scioto County Fairgrounds

In-person livestock competitions still scheduled

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com