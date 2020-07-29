Indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 17 and returned 21 public indictments. There were two Secret Indictments. One case was No Billed. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Kevin Joseph Sheridan, 47, South Webster, Ohio, two counts of OVI.

Tammy Jo Nordgren, 55, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone.

Michael E. Nordgren, 57, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone.

Patrick Allen Rooney, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence

Amy Michelle Cassidy, 39, McDermott, Ohio, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs

Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs.

Timothy W. Hampton, 47, McDermott, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Justin l. Bostwick, 37, Minford, Ohio, vandalism and possessing criminal tools.

Sean Michael Bower, 32, West Portsmouth, Ohio, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jandan W. Miller, 36, South Webster, Ohio, receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Mykel A. Piquet, 33, South Webster, Ohio, receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Liza Moique Franklin, 38, Detroit, Michigan, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.

Duchonn Pierre McCants, 38, Inkster, Michigan, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.

Nina Pike Book, 30, Stout, Ohio, assault, vandalism, criminal trespass, harassment with a bodily substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

Gregory Shupert, 55, Portsmouth, Ohio, felonious assault.

Jacob Tobin, 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, assault and robbery.

Zachary M. Taylor, 36, Baltimore, Ohio, felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Dana l. Whisman, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs

Roberta J. Donahoe, 41, Portsmouth, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Albert O. Cupp, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Larry J. Riddle, 50, Minford, Ohio, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Barry R. Wilburn, 51, Piketon, Ohio, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos-15.jpg