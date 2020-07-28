Whit’s Frozen Custard coming to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth will soon have another place to grab a sweet treat, as Whit’s Frozen Custards of Portsmouth plans to open their doors soon.

Owner’s Matt and Aleis Conley plan to open the shop mid-August and hope the community will come out and support their business.

“We had planned on opening in May, but COVID-19 has made it hard to get everything finished,” said Aleis. “It will all be worth it in the end.”

Whit’s Frozen Custard got it’s start March 3, 2003, in Granville, Ohio, at the end of one of the region’s coldest and snowiest winters in years. Granville did not know what frozen custard was and many felt it would not survive. However, there was a destiny to Whit’s beginning, and, against all odds, Mother Nature could not delay Whit’s inevitable success, according to Whit’s headquarters website.

Frozen custard recipes date back to the early 1900s, according to Whit’s, but it was not until the 1920s that commercial frozen custard machines were invented. It is said that the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago popularized frozen custard and by 1940 frozen custard stands were located all over the East and Midwest of the United States.

Frozen custard is still created with the same pure ingredients as a century ago; cream, eggs and sugar. But there are three reasons why frozen custard is thicker, smoother and creamier than ice cream: Frozen custard uses a higher butterfat content. Making frozen custard is a slower labor-intensive process that is careful to minimize the amount of air blended into the mix, referred to as “overrun.” The typical serving temperature of frozen custard is 26 degrees, that’s 10 degrees warmer than ice cream, according to their site.

Whit’s Frozen Custard was originally supposed to be located in Wheelersburg but the location on Second Street seemed to be everything the owners were looking for.

“We are very excited to be part of the historic Boneyfiddle area and to be a part of the community,” said Matt.

Whit’s will feature a Flavor of the Week, along with food options such as footers, sandwiches and walking tacos. Whit’s will also offer pet-friendly options.

Whit’s is currently hiring and hopes to give everyone in the community a place to hang out

“Our hopes are to create jobs and a place for families to be able to come to hang out,” said Aleis. “There is not a lot to go out and do right now because of the pandemic and it will be nice for families to get out and spend time together.”

The Conley’s said they have received very positive feedback from the community.

“I honestly think people are upset we have not opened yet,” said Matt. “We hope to provide a great civic and retail service and hopefully expand to other parts of the county.”

The shop will be located on 631 2nd Street Portsmouth and The Conley’s say they cannot wait to finally open.

“We hope everyone in the community loves frozen custard as much as us,” said Matt. “Our mentality is Peace, Love, Whit’s.”

