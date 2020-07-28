First COVID-19 related death reported for Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments have reported the first COVID-19 associated death of a Scioto County resident.

Health officials said in a press release from the Scioto County Emergency Management, the patient died in a tertiary hospital in Columbus.

The victim has been identified as a 58-year old male from Scioto County.

No further information will be provided due to privacy regulations.

Cases of COVID-19 have continued to rise throughout the past few weeks, placing the county at a Level 3 Public Health Emergency.

