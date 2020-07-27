Schools across the county are making reopening plans.

SCIOTO — Schools are continuing to prepare for the upcoming school year 2020-21 and The Portsmouth Daily Times will continue to update as new information is available.

The Daily Times will run brief parts of each school by pointing out different ideas for each plan. Many of the school information can be found on the South Central Educational Service Center, school websites and some on Facebook. We also plan to post the beginning date for each school system.

Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC) had some of the most challenges to overcome to prepare for the beginning of the upcoming school year 2020-21. Since they have to accommodate labs and career classes in order to make sure their students are able to obtain the certificates in their fields at the SCCTC.

Some of the notable things are that different from the regular school districts is that they are doing their best to separate the juniors and seniors to be able to accommodate the social distancing. As for under the yellow/orange/red categories, they will have juniors one week and seniors the other week. For yellow/orange, these juniors will attend either Monday/Tuesday rotation or Wednesday/Thursday rotation and students will not attend on Fridays. If under red, they will be split even more as they will attend either Monday or Tuesday and either Wednesday or Thursday. Then the following week the seniors would be following the same schedule as the juniors the week before.

During this time, all academic coursework will be completed on Google Classroom. Students with special needs will have specific accommodations listed on their website. Masks will be required by both students and they state masks will be provided each day to all students. For more information on the SCCTC log on to their website or https://www.sciototech.org/covid-restart.

Green Local Schools, like many others, have the same Monday/ Tuesday or Wednesday/Thursday rotation and online school for Fridays. They state that make must be worn for students grade three through 12 and grades PS-two are able to wear masks. Superintendent Jodi Armstrong has personalized this opening with a beginning statement: “Many thanks to the Bobcat Community. Your contributions of information, expertise, ideas, opinions, patience, and support have been vital to the thoughtful creation of this plan.” There is an important note pertaining to Students with IEPs. Note Students with IEPs and without reliable internet access may contact the school for specific accommodations. https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1_ffSVrikaToLvOOw1SfyQ55FRRJaV-xN9d4n3gVqnvk/edit

Valley Local Schools begin their starting plan with: “The information within this document represents the work of a team of Lucasville community stakeholders, including the superintendent, building and district administrators, teachers, school nursing staff, parents and a school board representative. This team met periodically throughout the summer to discuss the changes in the educational landscape due to COVID-19, and to plan our district’s strategy to reopen in August 2020 safely and successfully.

We recognize and take seriously the guidance and information provided to us by the governor’s office and the Scioto County EMA, which as of this writing has increased our county’s designation to a Level 3 Public Health Emergency. However, we also believe that there is no substitute for physical attendance at school and that remote learning, even conducted at the highest level of effectiveness, is still a less desirable option. Additionally, guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends that “all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”

Valley, just like many others are working with the Governor’s levels and when in red as Scioto County is as of press time, they will be on a staggered schedule. Notable at Valley is that if students choose online schooling they can change their plans at the end of nine weeks. You can find the full information on the school’s website or directly at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1v_FZFXaFqCB5G57jaOpDGxw4019A8EN6LfMiGq7uCW8/edit?ts=5f

The main thing that is notable among all the things that have been in each school’s plan, is that everyone seems to be working together to do the best for their students and staff. This article will continue with the rest of the schools opening plans tomorrow.

School Children wearing masks to school is in the plans https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_school-bus-children.jpeg School Children wearing masks to school is in the plans Courtesy Photos The Scioto County Career and Technical Center has so many variables in order to start the new school year. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_SCCTC.jpg The Scioto County Career and Technical Center has so many variables in order to start the new school year. Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights