Portsmouth 8 Cinema announces extended closure

PORTSMOUTH — On Friday, Portsmouth 8 Cinema announced that their reopening date set for Friday, July 31 would once again be postponed indefinitely.

Friday’s announcement marked the third time Portsmouth 8 has moved their reopening back citing the spike of COVID-19 cases within Scioto County and a lack of available titles to show as a reason for the postponement.

“With heavy hearts, we are saddened to announce another delay in our reopening plans,” Portsmouth 8 announced via their Facebook page. “With COVID-19 cases spiking and a lack of available titles to show, we feel it is in the best interest of the safety of our employees and our community to remain closed for the time being. We look forward to being able to provide you with quality entertainment once more. In the meantime, keep an eye on our page for updates.”

Scioto County’s other movie theater, Wheelersburg Cinema, announced late last month it would be closed until August 21, 2020, additionally citing a lack of new releases from filmmakers in Hollywood.

Portsmouth 8 Cinema https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_Portsmouth-Cinema-1.jpg Portsmouth 8 Cinema