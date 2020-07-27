10-year-old involved in crash

WEST PORTSMOUTH — A 10 -year-old juvenile was life-flighted to Cabell-Huntington Hospital after a crash on Washington Boulevard at 10th Street in West Portsmouth.

On Sunday at 10:59 p.m. the Portsmouth Post of Ohio Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene of an injury accident involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

According to the police report, David R. Pack 65 of West Portsmouth was operating a grey 2000 Buick on Park Avenue heading westbound on Washington Boulevard when an unnamed 10-year-old juvenile was operating a bicycle going southbound on 10th Street. The Bicyclist failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck.

The unnamed juvenile bicyclist was flown from the scene of the accident to Cabell-Huntington Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Pack told first responders he was unharmed.

The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol said the incident remains under investigation.

