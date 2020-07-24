Scioto County Junior Fair Livestock Auction to be held online

PORTSMOUTH — The 2020 Scioto County Junior Fair Livestock Auction will be held exclusively online, the Scioto County Fair Board announced Friday morning.

The decision comes a week after Scioto County was moved to a Level Three Public Health Emergency status with a rising number of coronavirus cases.

“The Scioto County Fair Board has made the decision to hold this year’s Junior Fair Livestock Auction completely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Fair Board announced. “We understand this is a major change in how this has been done in the past. However, based upon the ever-changing restrictions placed upon the Board this process is the only way they feel comfortable moving forward.”

The announcement post on the Scioto County Fairgrounds Facebook page includes a number of details for how buyers and exhibitors may set up their online profiles for next month’s auction.

Rather than meet in-person on the final day of the Scioto County Fair, buyers and exhibitors will be able to pledge their amount using the online system in a two-week time frame beginning August 15 and concluding on August 31.

By visiting auctria.com/auction/sciotocounty4h, buyers and exhibitors can create their online profile and register to participate in this year’s auction.

The list of changes announced by the Fair Board gave the following times that checks and/or money orders from potential buyers may be brought to the Fairgrounds.

Office hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the following dates:

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Saturday, August 29, 2020

During this year’s livestock auction, each buyer on a Champion Animal must bid a minimum of $250 per exhibitor to be recognized in promotional media. Buyers can pledge on an unlimited number of exhibitors with no minimum pledge amount.

Transactions must be posted by August 31 as there will be no billing or payment completed after this date.

This sign pictured during the 2019 Scioto County Fair lists the record prices for Grand Champion and Reserve Champion livestock during past Scioto County Fairs. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_Champions-_-SC-Fair.jpg This sign pictured during the 2019 Scioto County Fair lists the record prices for Grand Champion and Reserve Champion livestock during past Scioto County Fairs. Courtesy of Scioto County Fairgrounds

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved