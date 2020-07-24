Local groups help out small businesses

PORTSMOUTH — One day in the future, we will all look back at the many many people who stepped up and helped out in the community during this pandemic. Another group has been helping out a group that has had a hard time during all this and that is our local small businesses.

As Ohio continues its phased reopening, the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with Community Action of Scioto County, Scioto County Economic Development, Ohio Southeast(SE) Economic Development and JobsOhio by distributing PPE Safety Toolkits to help ensure that small businesses are equipped to stay protected and operate safely within the State’s guidelines.

The group stated, “The small business community represents the backbone of our economy. Throughout this pandemic entrepreneurs, small-business owners and employees have persevered through unprecedented challenges to keep moving forward. These Safety Toolkits represent a token of our gratitude and appreciation for our small business community. We are in this together and committed to keeping Ohio Safe and Ohio Working.”

Lisa Carver, the Executive Director of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce said, “During this time of the pandemic, we’ve worked real hard to try to give our members and give the community every resource we can. Then, this opportunity came up and Katy Farber, Ohio SE Economic Development vice president, made us aware that they had a very limited number of these tool kits that they wanted to distribute among the most vulnerable.”

Carver continued, “They were geared at businesses that had less than 100 people/employees. They wanted us to try to reach those that were having trouble finding masks, maybe having trouble getting them, or maybe where it might be a burden on them to try to buy them. We were able to get a supply of the tool kits, we got 75 of them and they were all allocated. Then, we were made aware that Farber had secured more for Scioto County. We were able to get over a hundred more and we are distributing them to the businesses in need.”

Carver added, “It is one kit per business and they are going fast, they are still in limited number. We just wanted to make the community aware of what we were doing. If a business is in need of this kit and has not received one yet, they can call our office at 740-353-7647 or email at: chamber@portsmouth.org. We are trying to do what we can and this was a great opportunity for our local businesses.”

The kits that are given contain 100 of the 3-ply masks, 10 of the KN-95 masks and a 24 ounce bottle of hand sanitizer. According to Carver, the total toolkit would probably run about $150.00 and this could be a burden for these small businesses. Carver added, “And, we were just fortunate that we were allocated these kits and then were able to secure more.”

Carver concluded, “From the beginning, the Chamber and the partners have worked hard to try to help people through this pandemic. We’ve given out resources, we’ve had Zoom meetings to put those resources out there and we’ve reached well beyond our membership. We decided it was time to branch out to the community more. Obviously, we catered to our members, our members are our No. 1 priority. But during this pandemic that none of us have lived through, we had to be there for the entire community. We have to work together through all of this.”

If you have any questions about the kits, please contact the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce at 740-353-7647 or at: chamber@portsmouth.org

Left to right: Katy Farber, Ohio SE Economic Development Vice President and Lisa Carver, the Executive Director of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce loading the kits.

