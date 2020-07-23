5 new cases reported, 7 recovered

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported five new positive COVID-19 cases for Scioto County Thursday.

The new cases bring the total to 115 cases for the county since the outbreak of the virus.

The health departments also reported seven more people who previously tested positive for the virus have recovered bringing the total of recovered to 80.

There are currently 35 active COVID-19 cases in Scioto County.

There were no additional hospitalizations reported Thursday by the health departments so the total remains at 13 of people hospitalized in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons.

