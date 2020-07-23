Scioto Foundation 2020 second quarter grant awards

SCIOTO — The Scioto Foundation funded grant applications from eight local community nonprofit organizations totaling $96,300 for the second quarter of 2020.

Catholic Social Services received $15,000 from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund for “St. Francis Center Buildout,” designed to renovate its building and expand the parking lot, as well as to update the thrift store and the food pantry, improving access and increasing services.

The Deaf Services Center, Inc. was awarded $3,400 from various unrestricted funds for technology to improve access to the deaf and hard of hearing in Scioto County. An improved website will be part of the increased technology funded by the grant to better serve clients and families in the local area.

Main Street Portsmouth received $40,000 from a variety of unrestricted funds for “Main Street Benchmark 2020.” The grant, along with sponsorships, donations and volunteer help, will make it possible to replace all dated and worn-out benches and trash receptacles in downtown Portsmouth covering the esplanade, Front Street and Chillicothe Street.

A grant of $8,000 from the James and Tabitha Pugh Fund will assist the Portsmouth Area Arts Council in meeting operational costs of the 2020-2021 Children’s Theatre Series. The funds will provide support for personnel, technical production, royalties, and space rental, among other expenses for three full-length live productions.

A grant award of $7,450 from various unrestricted funds and the Benjamin A. Fried Fund was given to the South Central Educational Service Center for “Academic Programs” including the Youth MAX

Leadership Training Workshop, the Scioto County Science Fair, Scioto County Mock Trial, the County Spelling Bee and the Pre-College Summer Enrichment Scholarship Program.

The South Central Ohio Educational Center was also awarded $6,200 from the Virginia Smith Wolfe Fund for “Arts & Humanities Programs” which include the annual Scioto County Honors Music Festival and ESC Scioto County art shows such as “Visually Literate,” “Youth Arts Month” and “The Memory Project.”

The Southern Ohio Performing Arts Association received an award of $15,000 from the Edmund J. Kricker Fund Unrestricted Fund for the “Performing Arts Series 2020-2021.” The grant will provide sponsorships for two of the five concerts to be presented in a modified season from March to May 2021.

A grant of $1,250 from various unrestricted funds will provide support for Time Out for Me, Inc.’s “Young Spirits” and “Spiritual Youth on the Move” personal development programs. The objectives of the programs include increasing self-esteem, self-awareness, self-worth and effective communication skills to help youth in recognizing their talents, purpose and setting and achieving realistic goals.

The Scioto Foundation annually awards grants on a quarterly basis in categories of the arts, education, community development, social services and health. Application deadlines are March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31.

SF grant applications and guidelines may be found on the Scioto Foundation’s website, www.sciotofoundation.org.