New Boston Village Council resumes to Zoom meetings

NEW BOSTON — The Village of New Boston Council met for their second meeting in July once again in a Zoom meeting.

With the growing numbers of coronavirus cases, the council decided at the last meeting to return to Zoom meetings. All members of the council were present along with Village Administrator Steve Hamilton and Fire Chief Chris Davis.

Mayor Jr. Williams opened the meeting with the Pledge to the Flag and a silent prayer.

One of the first items that was done, was the acceptance of Shawn Whitt as a fireman with the New Boston Fire Department. Fire Chief Davis along with the mayor, had a couple of candidates for lieutenants for the Fire Department, however, there was not an ordinance for having three Lieutenants, but just two lieutenants and a captain. Following a discussion, with the council and both Mayor and Chief Davis, it was decided and voted to table the lieutenants until the next meeting in August.

Mayor Williams spoke of an update in their packets with Strand and the Army Corps of Engineers on the new project. The mayor also asked about what New Boston Local Schools and Superintendent Melinda Burnside have planned for the return of students to schools. It was discussed that a questionnaire that had been sent out to parents and that was all the council knew at this time.

Councilman Mike Meehan asked the mayor about safety and the council’s responsibility for the children’ soccer program and the issue of social distancing. The mayor stated as for the school’s soccer responsibility falls on the New Boston Schools and that as for the kid’s soccer program that they are following State guidelines and that there were still a lot of questions and that it will be monitored closely.

The mayor wanted to give a shoutout and thank you to Bryan Davis and the Pine Street Church on their work on the gazebo and also the painting of the shelter house and he also thanked the folks who helped out during ServeDay.

The Village Clerk, Lana Loper submitted her June report and stated that she had filed the 2021 Budget. Councilman Dan Fetty made a motion to accept the report and Councilman Ryan Ottney seconded the motion and it was voted to accept.

Ordinance No. 26-2020-Am ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds of the Village; and declaring an emergency. The motion was made by Councilman Jon Mills to suspend the rules and then also to adopt both were seconded by Councilman Ralph Imes and passed and adopted.

Ordinance No. 27-2020- A resolution appreciating and granting content to Ohio Department of Transportation Authority to maintain and repair longitudinal paving marks and regulating warning signs on state highways inside the Village limits and declaring an emergency. A motion to suspend the rules was made by Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Imes and all in favor. A motion was made by Councilman Mills to adopt and was seconded by Councilman Fetty and it was adopted.

Resolution No. 13-2020-A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with John Haastrup, M.D.LLC for four parking spots to accommodate electric vehicle charging stations and declaring an emergency. A motion was made by Councilman Mills to suspend the rules and seconded by Councilman Fetty and passed and then a motion was made by Councilman Mills to adopt and Councilman Meehan seconded and it was adopted.

Resolutions No. 16-2020- A resolution authorizing participation and ratifying prior participation of the Village of New Boston with the Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers, and an agreement with the City of Portsmouth and declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules and seconded by Councilman Vonald Partick and then a motion was made to adopt by Councilman Mills with Councilman Meehan seconding it and it was voted to adopt.

It was mentioned by several at the meeting the thoughts and prayers were with the Donald Lewis family in his passing. The meeting was soon adjourned.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

