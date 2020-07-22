Portsmouth Cleanup Day set for July 25

PORTSMOUTH — Friends of Portsmouth will be continuing leading the Portsmouth and Scioto County area in community engagement with Saturday, July 25’s event, Portsmouth Cleanup Day.

After the success of Serve Day July 11 which was organized by Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery, Friends of Portsmouth scheduled their own Saturday morning to help clean up different areas and streets in Portsmouth — a new tradition they’re hoping to make a monthly one.

“We plan on doing this for the next six months,” said Bryan Smith, assistant director of Friends of Portsmouth. “There will be a Saturday every month that we’ll do a cleanup day. We’ll pick an area — whether it’s downtown or a different ward that we think we can do some cleanup we can do that.”

During their first cleanup day of 2020, Friends of Portsmouth and volunteers who dedicate their time between 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 25, will be focused on the Second Street and Market Street areas of Portsmouth. Volunteers will be meeting at Patties & Pints located at 546 Second Street, Portsmouth Saturday morning and may register to attend via the Friends of Portsmouth Facebookpage.

Smith stated that volunteers will be asked to do general outdoor cleaning activities such as pulling weeds and cleaning sidewalks during this month’s hands-on project.

“Pulling weeds, cleaning sidewalks there’s a lot of areas down Market and Second Streets, and on Market Square that haven’t had a lot of attention brought to them in the last several months, so we thought we’d be willing to help out.”

Friends of Portsmouth does ask that volunteers be prepared to social distance, comply with the city’s mask mandate, as well as follow other guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re asking everyone to wear masks, social distance,” Smith said. “We’ll be putting people in groups of four-five, give each of them a block or so and let each group focus on that area.”

While they’re not alone in having pre-planned events for the year canceled due to complications surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Friends of Portsmouth has continued its’ effort in leading area citizens in giving back to their community with events such as Movies By Moonlight, Light Up The Sky Fourth of July, and additionally their newest monthly project.

“I think the community engagement part for us has to continue, we can’t go dormant,” Smith said. “People are looking for things to do, and we want to continue that as we go on.”

Smith also mentioned that after their successes with their inaugural Light Up The Sky Fourth of July event earlier this month, Friends of Portsmouth will look back to Spartan Stadium as their location for next year’s celebration with added amenities that weren’t possible with social distancing guidelines in place since March.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

