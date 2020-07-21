Troopers seize $44,200 worth of cocaine and fentanyl in Scioto County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two Michigan women after a traffic stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 202 grams of suspected cocaine and 240 grams of suspected fentanyl worth approximately $44,200.

On July 20, at 12:25 a.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Chrysler 300 with Michigan registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823. While interacting with the occupants, troopers observed in plain view a small amount of suspected cocaine on the driver’s seat and detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Promise D. Hollings, 27, and passenger, Kacey D. Banks, 28, both from Detroit, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

Troopers seized 202 grams of suspected cocaine and 240 grams of suspected fentanyl worth approximately $44,200. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_Cocaine-and-Fentanyl-07-20-20-logo.jpg Troopers seized 202 grams of suspected cocaine and 240 grams of suspected fentanyl worth approximately $44,200.