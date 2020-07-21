PCHD warns of COVID-19 scams

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth City Health Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for COVID-19 scams.

According to the health department’s Facebook page, the Portsmouth City Health Department has been receiving calls about scammers going door to door offering COVID testing. The department stated that there is no testing available in the manner of door to door and for residents to not fall for the scam.

“It has come to our attention that there are people going door to door offering COVID testing. No legitimate testing is conducted in this manner,” The Portsmouth City Health Department posted.

The post continued to state The Ohio Department of Health is conducting research testing, but the research testing is not random.

“Persons selected have already been contacted by mail and requested to participate,” the department stated.

The health department encourages residents to not give money to anyone who comes to their homes offering COVID testing and to report the scammers to the police.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_COVID-scam.jpg