Portsmouth PD seeking info on vehicle involved in hit-and-run

PORTSMOUTH — The location of a vehicle is being sought by the Portsmouth Police Department, which was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in Portsmouth last month.

On June 30 around 2:00 p.m. at the corner of 6th Street and Chillicothe Street, a truck was posted to the Portsmouth Police Department’s Facebook page as a vehicle of interest in a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.

From the release, “It appears to be a gray Ford F-250 and was observed speeding across the Portsmouth Kroger parking lot from Chillicothe Street, crossing Gay Street, and turns left onto Findlay Street. Any assistance in locating this vehicle would be greatly appreciated. If located, please call the Portsmouth Police Department at (740) 353-4101.”

Portsmouth Police Department is seeking info about the owner and driver of this vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Portsmouth on June 30. Anyone with info should contact the PPD by calling (740) 353-4101. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_Truck-Hit-and-Run.jpg Portsmouth Police Department is seeking info about the owner and driver of this vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Portsmouth on June 30. Anyone with info should contact the PPD by calling (740) 353-4101. Courtesy of Portsmouth PD

Staff Report

